Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott and John Williams from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including a peaceful protest at a monastery in Lviv and the volunteers from Germany, Radical Aid Force, who are helping to get supplies to Ukraine. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.

