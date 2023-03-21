Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including some of the background info on the battle for the Crimean peninsula, the new silk road initiative, and how Ukrainians are reacting to Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in Moscow.

