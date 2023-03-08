Bob Sirott is joined by journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley who is in Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War. Today’s recap covers the protests in Georgia and tensions there with Russia as well as Russia’s attack on the Kharkiv and Bakhmut regions. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.

