Bob Sirott is joined by journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley who is in Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War. Today’s recap covers the protests in Georgia and tensions there with Russia as well as Russia’s attack on the Kharkiv and Bakhmut regions. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.
Ukraine-Russia War update: Protests in Georgia and tensions there with Russia
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)