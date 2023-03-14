Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including what Ukrainians fighting in the war have to say about current conditions and the chances that China could supply Russia with weapons. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.

