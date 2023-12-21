Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including how drone technology works and Ukraine’s progress in the Battle of the Black Sea. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.

