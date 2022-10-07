Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including hospitality in wartime and meeting Chicagoans, the significance of human rights organizations from Belarus and Ukraine receiving the Nobel Peace Prize Friday in Oslo, and concern over nuclear threat.

You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.