Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the loss of another bridge in Ukraine and organizations from all over the world traveling to Ukraine to help with relief efforts. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Worldly organizations traveling to Ukraine
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
