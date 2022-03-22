Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Rick Kogan, who filled in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Joseph tells Rick about how he ended up in Ukraine and that air raid alarms are sounded throughout the day now. Stay up to date on what is going on in Ukraine on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com

