Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including tampered Russian TV channel guides and an update on Mariupol’s steel plant. You can find more updates on Joseph’s websites, lvivlab.com and ukrainianfreedomnews.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: What happened to Russian TV guides?
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Man watching TV with remote control in hand. (Getty Images)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)