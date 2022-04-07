Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, such as evacuation attempts and work towards building temporary housing. Stay up to date on what is going on in Ukraine on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukrainians work to build temporary housing
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
