Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Ukrainian citizens being abused and deported, as well as citizens in Lviv marking the city’s 766th birthday by planting gardens for better food security. You can find more updates on Joseph’s websites, lvivlab.com and ukrainianfreedomnews.com.

