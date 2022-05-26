Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the window of time Putin during which wants to win the war and the continued struggle of food and supplies leaving Ukraine. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukrainians feeling weary as war continues
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)