Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the struggle to get food supplies out of the country and the traditions of the Ukrainian holiday Vyshyvanka Day. You can find more updates on Joseph’s websites, lvivlab.com and ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukrainians come together to celebrate Vyshyvanka Day
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
