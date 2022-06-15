Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including NATO’s support of Ukraine and Russia’s gaining of more territory. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukraine’s territory continues shrinking
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
People clean an area of a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)