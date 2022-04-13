Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the U.S. sending weapons to Ukraine and the tight surveillance of Russian troops. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
