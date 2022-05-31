Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the state of the Ukrainian city, Dnipro, and why travel is becoming more difficult. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Travel becomes difficult as more roads destroyed
by: Hayley Boyd
