Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the strikes in Kharkiv and Donbas, as well as the story of one American reporter who learned realities of the war. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.

