Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the bombing of the village of Hulyaipole and other smaller Ukrainian villages, the fight for control in Severodonetsk, as well as a story of a Ukrainian jazz saxophonist who tried to rescue his parents in Mariupol. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.

