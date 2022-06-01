Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including what Russians are doing to assert their dominance and the reality of Ukrainian soldiers in hospitals. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: The devastating truth of soldiers in hospitals
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
