Journalist and editor of 'Lviv Now' Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, such as the recent attacks on Kharkiv and the claims of Russian propaganda. You can find more updates on Joseph's website, lvivlab.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: The destruction of Kharkiv
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
A damaged building and car after recent shelling, in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
