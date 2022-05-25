Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including keeping track of the war and their reaction to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Some Ukrainians are referring to the current date as February 114th, to signify that it is the 90th day of the war that began on February 24th, because “that month has never ended here, that difficult month.” You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.

