Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Ukraine’s successful efforts to push Russian troops out of villages and how social media continues to be a powerful tool for Ukrainians. You can find more updates on Joseph’s websites, lvivlab.com and ukrainianfreedomnews.com.

Twitter: @JPLindsley

Instagram: @JPLindsley