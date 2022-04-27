Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Russia cutting off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Russian troops looking for journalists to question, how the war will affect Ukraine’s wheat production to the rest of the world and more. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
