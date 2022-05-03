Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Russia’s advance on Mariupol’s steel plant and the atmosphere during air raid alarms. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Russia advances on Mariupol steel plant
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
People sit in a bus during evacuation from Lyman, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
