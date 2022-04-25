Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian railroad stations and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s desire to weaken Russia enough to prevent them from causing more damage to Ukraine. He then highlighted the attack on the city of Odesa, emphasizing the Odesa jazz club performance which occurred as the attack happened. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Railroad strikes and the attack on Odesa
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)