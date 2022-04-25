Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian railroad stations and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s desire to weaken Russia enough to prevent them from causing more damage to Ukraine. He then highlighted the attack on the city of Odesa, emphasizing the Odesa jazz club performance which occurred as the attack happened. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.

