Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including severe damage to structures throughout Ukraine and people continuing to respect their cities. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: ‘My bullet is already flying somewhere in this world’
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols a village near the frontline in the Donetsk oblast region in eastern Ukraine. (Bernat Armangue/The Associated Press)
