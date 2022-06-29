Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including multiple attacks on Dnipro and his own accounts of how the war is developing. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction