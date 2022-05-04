Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including missile strikes in Lviv and how the conflict could affect trading practices. You can find more updates on Joseph’s websites, lvivlab.com and ukrainianfreedomnews.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Missile strikes hit Lviv power stations
by: Hayley Boyd
Close
