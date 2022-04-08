Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, such as the missile strike that hit a train station in Kramatorsk and Putin’s approval ratings in Russia. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Kramatorsk train station targeted in missile strike
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)