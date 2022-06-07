Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Joseph details his travel to a hospital near a Russian occupied area. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Joseph’s powerful trip to a hospital
by: Jack Heinrich
Civilian militia men hold rifles during training at a shooting range in outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
