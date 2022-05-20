Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Joseph’s work with Ukrainian Freedom News to coordinate much needed supplies to the people of Ukraine, the fuel shortage is slowly getting better, and more. You can find more updates on Joseph’s websites: lvivlab.com and ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.

