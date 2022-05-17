Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the ongoing missile strikes in Lviv, how the gas shortage is affecting Ukrainians, and what they would consider a victory. You can find more updates on Joseph’s websites, lvivlab.com and ukrainianfreedomnews.com.

