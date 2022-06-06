Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the Russian acquisition of smaller Ukrainian cities, the bombing of Kyiv, the potential Ukrainian comeback in the city of Severodonetsk, and the celebration of Journalist Day in Ukraine. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.

