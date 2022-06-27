Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Ukrainians staying positive in the face of war and how donated supplies are saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.

