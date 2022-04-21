Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Russia’s path to Mariupol and how Ukrainians will celebrate Easter. Stay up to date on what is going on in Ukraine on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Civilians continue to fight for Ukraine
by: Hayley Boyd
Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
