Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the 50 Russian air strikes on the city of Mariupol’, Russia’s potential expansion to Zaporizhzhia, and Russian officals’ reaction to Ukrainian retaliation. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
