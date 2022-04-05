Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Joseph talked about Ukrainian fighters feeling inspired to defend their country and how he is trying to push back against Russian propaganda. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Ukrainian fighters feeling inspired to defend their country
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
