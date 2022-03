Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, such as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s awaited address, people protecting structures in Ukrainian cities, and arriving SpaceX technology. Stay up to date on what is going on in Ukraine on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com

