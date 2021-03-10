Uber is hosting the newly-opened mass vaccination site at its Uber Zone at the United Center, as well as donating 20,000 free rides to Chicagoans going to and from their vaccine appointments. These are both part of Uber’s efforts to increase the number of vaccinated Chicagoans in a way that closes the equity gaps in vaccination access we’re seeing in the city. Robert Kellman, Head of Midwest Policy for Uber, joined Bob Sirott to talk about that and more.
Uber is donating 20,000 free rides to Chicagoans going to and from their vaccine appointments
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated:
Business News
Political News
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Odd News
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.