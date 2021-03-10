Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Uber is donating 20,000 free rides to Chicagoans going to and from their vaccine appointments

FILE – In this July 15, 2015 file photo, an Uber driver sits in his car near the San Francisco International Airport. Uber and advocates for the blind have reached a lawsuit settlement in which the ride-hailing company agrees to require that existing and new drivers confirm they understand their legal obligations to transport riders with guide dogs or other service animals. The settlement is designed to resolve a lawsuit in federal court that alleges Uber discriminates against passengers with service dogs.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Uber is hosting the newly-opened mass vaccination site at its Uber Zone at the United Center, as well as donating 20,000 free rides to Chicagoans going to and from their vaccine appointments. These are both part of Uber’s efforts to increase the number of vaccinated Chicagoans in a way that closes the equity gaps in vaccination access we’re seeing in the city. Robert Kellman, Head of Midwest Policy for Uber, joined Bob Sirott to talk about that and more.

