TOPSHOT – Peter Tuchman, floor trader, reacts as he works on the floor during the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange on March 9, 2020 in New York. – Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early March 9, 2020 as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus.The suspension was triggered after the S&P 500’s losses hit seven percent. Near 1340 GMT, the broad-based index was down more than 200 points at 2,764.21. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Shares in the United States fell more than 6 percent at the start of trading, following equally sharp declines in Europe and Asia.

Financial Expert, Terry Savage joins Bob to discuss how trading in the United States was halted just minutes after the open.

Listen to the podcast here: