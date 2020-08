FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech. The company said Friday, July 31, 2020 that Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter has finally confirmed the world’s longest running rumor, and that it is indeed working on “subscriptions and other approaches” as potential revenue opportunities. Some users have reported seeing a new Twitter survey which asks them about a range of potential options that they might be willing to pay for, another step towards the next stage for the project. Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to share the latest social media updates.