Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about what security features to turn off when getting new technology, regular software updates, and transferring passwords to a new phone. He also shares details about what to do with the devices you’re not using and answers this week’s genius bar question.
Turn off these security settings when getting a new device
by: Hayley Boyd
