Butterball has been offering help to first-time Thanksgiving chefs for nearly four decades. Bob Sirott called 1-800-BUTTERBALL to talk about turkey cooking tips.

Bob spoke with Nicole Johnson, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Director, about the most bizarre calls they’ve received, the most commonly asked questions, tips for carving your turkey, and recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers.

Butterball experts are available to answer questions by phone, online chat and email. Let’s talk turkey! Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.