Johnny Jet, travel influencer, joined Bob Sirott to share details about the latest travel tips, including how you should search for the best hotel deals and if you can avoid resort fees. He also talked about the latest in COVID testing requirements for airline travel, the increase in prices at some chain hotels, and what not to do if you recline your seat on planes.
