Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discussed parents’ concerns of the COVID vaccine for kids five and under and the beginning of a vaccine to protect against the original COVID strain, as well as Omicron. He also answered listeners’ questions and talked about the myths of MSG.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction