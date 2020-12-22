‘This is the kind of scandal that you only learn how to handle by handling it.’ – Political reporter Heather Cherone discusses Mayor Lightfoot and the CPD raid

Chicago politics reporter for WTTW, Heather Cherone, joined Jon Hansen (in for Bob Sirott) to discuss where things stand in the case of Anjanette Young and the wrongful raid by CPD. Heather touches on the effects this case is having on the city, especially when it comes to the declining amount of confidence some people have in Mayor Lightfoot; the issue of properly holding police officers accountable; and re-evaluating the process of getting search warrants approved and thoroughly checked so that wrongful raids stop occurring.

