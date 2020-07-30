Troy Murray on broadcasting games while not in the stadium: It had a Winter Classic feel to it

As the NHL does its best to stop the spread of COVID-19 while they return to play, announcers are broadcasting games remotely, rather than inside the arenas where games are being played. Troy Murray has been the color analyst for Blackhawks games on the radio for the last 20 years, and has been at each of the outdoor games the team has competed in over the last decade. When Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet asked him about what it was like calling a game while watching it on TV, he compared to being at an outdoor game. Troy also shared his thoughts on how the Blackhawks played in their exhibition against the Blues, and whether they’ll be ready for when the puck drops for real Saturday afternoon in Edmonton against the Oilers.

The Bob Collins Huddle Room at WGN Radio, normally a small group meeting room, converted into a broadcast booth for Blackhawks games during the pandemic (Steve Bertrand / WGN Radio)

John Wiedeman stands in the doorway of the WGN Radio conference room that has been converted into a broadcast booth for Blackhawks games during the pandemic (Steve Bertrand / WGN Radio)