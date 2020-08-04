Troy Murray: Now it’s the Blackhawks’ turn to regroup and respond

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 03: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers warm up prior to Game Two of the Western Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 03, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Blackhawks fans waited all the way until 9:40pm for the puck to drop for Game 2 of the series between the Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers. 19 seconds later, Connor McDavid scored his first of three goals, leading his team to a 6-3 victory, evening the best-of-five series at a game apiece. Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to recap Game Two and to look ahead to Game Three, which takes place tomorrow night.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular