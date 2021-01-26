Troy Murray likes what he see from the Blackhawks’ power play

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 24: Pius Suter #24 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his second goal of the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center on January 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

As the young Blackhawks continue to find their footing early in this 2021 season, one things is clear: the power play has taken a step forward. Last year, the team ranked 28th out of 31 teams, converting just 15.2 percent of the time with a man advantage. Fast forward to this year, and the Blackhawks have scored a power play goal in each of the six games they’ve play, with a conversion rate over 42 percent. Small sample size aside, that’s a big time improvement. Troy Murray, the Blackhawks Radio color analyst, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about why they’ve been so much more effective on special teams.

Troy also commented Pius Suter’s hat trick, as well as, Alex DeBrincat and Adam Boqvist being added to the COVID-19 protocol list. Troy appears on the Morning Show and Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.Com.