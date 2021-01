CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 02: Travelers are screened by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at a security check point at O’Hare Airport on June 2, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Department of Homeland Security said that the acting head of the TSA would be replaced following a report that airport screeners failed to detect explosives and weapons in nearly all of the tests that an undercover team conducted at airports around the country. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)